Benjamin Netanyahu ousted as Israeli PM, ends 12-year rule of Jewish state

NY Post

Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest serving Israeli leader, was ousted as prime minister on Sunday after the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, voted to form a new government made up of a coalition of opposition groups pledging to heal caustic divisions caused by Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. Netanyahu had failed to form a government after a March 23 election — the fourth in two years — and could not block the power-sharing agreement between the groups, headed by his former defense minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid. Bennett and Lapid will each serve two years as prime minister on a rotating basis. Speaking earlier Sunday, Naftali thanked Netanyahu for his “lengthy and achievement-filled service on behalf of the State of Israel” and pledged to be prime minister for “all Israelis.”

Read more at the NY Post

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts