The Washington Times

Sen. Ben Sasse continued his spat with conservative host Sean Hannity on Sunday, saying the Fox News star’s business model is bad for the next generation. He also put blame on MSNBC host Rachel Maddow for contributing to the problem of political tribalism, which he details in his new book, “Them: Why We Hate Each Other—and How to Heal.” “Both of them have the same basic business model, which is to try to intensify the political addictions to the one percent of America that is listening,” Mr. Sasse told CNN on Sunday, adding both Mr. Hannity and Ms. Maddow demonize opponents without giving them a fair shake.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES