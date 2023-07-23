Jerusalem Post

An artificial intelligence (AI) system that identifies violations of social norms has been developed by a researcher at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). The project – one of the first to tackle the automatic identification of social norm violations – was financed by the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). While many social norms exist worldwide, social-norm violation boils down to only a few general categories. Prof. Yair Neuman and his engineer Yochai Cohen built the system using GPT-3, zero-shot text classification and automatic rule discovery. The system used a binary of 10 social emotions as categories; binary describes a numbering scheme in which there are only two possible values for each digit – 0 or 1 – and is the basis for all such code used in computer systems to understand operational instructions and user input.

