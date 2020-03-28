New York Daily News:

A 72-year-old Asian elephant was “humanely euthanized” by veterinarians at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the zoo confirmed in a statement.

“Ambika truly was a giant among our conservation community,” Steven Monfort, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement.

Called “the queen” by her keepers, Ambika has been part of the Smithsonian family for 59 years. She was believed to be the third-oldest Asian elephant in the North American population.

The beloved giant was put to sleep around 9:15 a.m. Friday, just about one hour after being sedated.

