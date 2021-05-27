The Daily Mail:

Bella Hadid boasted on Instagram about attending pro-Palestine NYC rally with ‘beautiful’ people including man who days later battered kippah-wearing bystander and called him ‘filthy Jew’

Bella Hadid attended the same pro-Palestinian protest as the man arrested for allegedly beating a bystander in Times Square last week and calling him a ‘filthy Jew’ – and posted a picture of him on her Instagram.

The model posted a picture of Waseem Awawdeh sitting on a car amid dozens of protestors in a procession on May 16, along with several other pictures and a video of herself at the rally in New York City.

In her post including a picture of Awawdeh among other protestors, Hadid wrote: ‘The way my heart feels … To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving, kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole! We are a rare breed!”

Police say Awawdeh was among a gang of demonstrators who four days later punched a Jewish man to the pavement then pummeled him while he was down, yelling anti-Semitic epithets.

He is charged with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

A source close to Hadid said she does not know the man, did not associate with him at the protest and condemns any anti-Semitic violence.

