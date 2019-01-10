BREITBART:

Mohamed Toujgani , tipped as a future president of the League of Imams of Belgium, has been accused of anti-Semitism after a video emerged of him calling on Allah to “burn and eviscerate” Zionists.

The Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism was alerted to the 2009 film, with president Joel Rubinfeld saying it was anti-Semitic and that the imam was using the word “Zionist” as a substitute for “Jew”, Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure reports.

In the video, the imam is heard to say, “Lord, master of worlds, fill with fear the hearts of the Zionist oppressors,” going on to add: “Lord, fill their hearts with fear. Lord, make the earth tremble beneath their feet. Lord, make the blood of the martyrs a weapon under the feet of the Zionists oppressors, and may this blood ignite a fire that burns them and start a wind that eviscerates them. […] O Lord, tear them down.”

Toujgani serves as the imam of the el-Khalil mosque, located in the highly migrant-populated Brussels suburb of Molenbeek which has become infamous for its links to radical Islamic terrorism.

2015 Paris Bataclan massacre terrorist Salah Abdeslam hid in the suburb for months from police following the bloody attack that saw 130 killed along with 7 terrorists.