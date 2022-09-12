The Belgian government has created a new asylum centre to facilitate the deportation of fake refugees who have already applied for asylum in another European country.

The new centre, located just over six miles from Brussels, was opened late last month and is the first of its kind for migrants who have already applied for asylum in another European Union member-state. The bloc’s Dublin agreement on such migrants should allow Belgium to deport the migrants to the first EU member they entered.

There is room for 220 migrants in the new centre, which has been built as a way to relieve the pressure on the Belgian asylum reception system, which has become overwhelmed in recent months.

The office of the new Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration, Nicole de Moor, stated that over half of the asylum seekers who arrive in Belgium had already passed through another European Union member-state, the European Union-funded website InfoMigrants reports.

“More than half of the asylum seekers who arrive in Belgium have already passed through another member-state of the European Union. Last year, there were 11,000. Between January and July of this year, they are already nearly 8,000,” the office stated.

