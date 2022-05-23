Dailymail

Dr Claire Dewsnap is president of British Association for Sexual Health and HIV

She says she expects to see ‘really significant numbers’ over the coming weeks

It comes as British child in critical condition is among UK’s 20 recorded cases

Israel and Switzerland are latest countries to confirm they have recorded cases

Belgium has become the first country to introduce a compulsory 21-day monkeypox quarantine – as 14 countries now confirm outbreaks o f the viral disease and doctors warn of a ‘significant rise’ in UK cases Those who contract the virus will now have to self-isolate for three weeks, Belgian health authorities have said, after three cases were recorded in the country. The infections, the first of which was recorded on Friday, are all linked to a festival in the port city of Antwerp. It comes as doctors have warned that the UK faces a ‘significant’ rise in infections and the government’s response is ‘critical’ in containing its spread. Dr Claire Dewsnap, president of the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, has also said the outbreak could have a ‘massive impact’ on access to sexual health services in Britain.

