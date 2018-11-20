REUTERS:

Beijing’s municipal government will assign citizens and firms “personal trustworthiness points” by 2021, state media reported on Tuesday, pioneering China’s controversial plan for a “social credit” system to monitor citizens and businesses.

The system’s rollout has attracted international headlines, sparking comparisons to George Orwell’s novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four”, with critics saying it could massively heighten the Chinese Communist Party’s already strict control over society.

In a roadmap plan released in 2014, China said it would by 2021 create a “social credit system” to reward or punish individuals and corporations using technology to record various measures of financial credit, personal behavior and corporate misdeeds.

But it had not made any mention of using points, as proposed by Beijing’s municipal government in a new plan released on Monday to improve the city’s business environment.

Lists of data, actions and measures will by used to create a trial system of “personal trustworthiness points” for residents and companies in the capital. The term used can also be translated as “creditworthiness” or “integrity”.

The plan did not include details of how the point system would work.