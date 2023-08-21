Beijing bids to expand Brics bloc – which includes Russia and South Africa – but fellow member India fears its true aim is to be a political challenge to the West

Beijing has voiced its desire to expand BRICS in an attempt to compete with the West’s G7 – the latest move in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts to counter what he sees as Western unipolarity. Leaders from the BRICS economic bloc – so named after its constituent countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are holding three days of meetings in Johannesburg this week in what is expected to be a summit tinged with anti-Western rhetoric. Xi is set to attend the summit along with dozens of leaders from developing countries, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will appear on a video link to avoid being arrested and tried for war crimes over Ukraine. Both want to expand BRICS to include more countries – thereby boosting the bloc’s share of world GDP and key natural resources, and creating a vehicle to challenge the West’s political dominance.

A Chinese official speaking on condition of anonymity told the FT: ‘If we expand BRIS to account for a similar portion of world GDP as the G7, then our collective voice in the world will grow stronger.’ But the Chinese president’s effort to build BRICS into an anti-Western powerhouse has caused tensions with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a close economic and technological partnership with the US and believes BRICS should remain a non-aligned organisation.

