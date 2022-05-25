TECHNOTRENZ:

Before allegedly killing 20 people in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, the suspected shooter posted chilling messages on social media.

Salvador Ramos, the suspected shooter, allegedly sent haunting messages, according to an Instagram user.

Before the attack in Uvalde, Texas, an account claiming to be the alleged gunman tagged a random user in a photo featuring weapons, which has since been taken down.

“You gonna repost my gun pics,” wrote the shooter.

“What your guns gotta do with me?” asked the person he tagged, who claims she doesn’t know the shooter and doesn’t live in Texas.

The shooter writes back: “Just wanted to tag you.”

