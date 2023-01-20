Before-and-after images capture devastation of Ukrainian apartment complex after missile attack

At least 45 people, including six children, were killed over the weekend in one of the deadliest strikes on civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

A Russian missile split a nine-story apartment building in two in Dnipro, a city far from the front lines, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. At least 20 people were still missing and 79 were injured. A rescue team of more than 400 managed to save 39 people. Search and rescue operations were called off Tuesday. 

Seventy-two apartments were reduced to rubble, and more than 400 people were left without a home. Another 164 apartments were damaged, according to the deputy head of the presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Mykhailo Korenovskyi, a well-known boxing coach, is among those killed in the strike. He was the only one from his family who had been home at the time. The strike destroyed a kitchen wall of his apartment, exposing a bright yellow interior. A video posted to TikTok shows Korenovskyi in a yellow kitchen holding a child in his arms while his daughter smiles and blows out candles on her birthday.

