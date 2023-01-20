At least 45 people, including six children, were killed over the weekend in one of the deadliest strikes on civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago.

A Russian missile split a nine-story apartment building in two in Dnipro, a city far from the front lines, according to Ukraine’s state emergency service. At least 20 people were still missing and 79 were injured. A rescue team of more than 400 managed to save 39 people. Search and rescue operations were called off Tuesday.

Seventy-two apartments were reduced to rubble, and more than 400 people were left without a home. Another 164 apartments were damaged, according to the deputy head of the presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Mykhailo Korenovskyi, a well-known boxing coach, is among those killed in the strike. He was the only one from his family who had been home at the time. The strike destroyed a kitchen wall of his apartment, exposing a bright yellow interior. A video posted to TikTok shows Korenovskyi in a yellow kitchen holding a child in his arms while his daughter smiles and blows out candles on her birthday.

