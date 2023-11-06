Bedouin family offers $1 million for Hamas terrorist who killed son

An Israeli-Bedouin family from Tel Sheva is offering $1 million for information regarding the Hamas terrorists who killed their son Osama Abu Assa during the October 7 mass infiltration and massacre of Israelis.

Osama, from the bereaved family that resides in the Negev Bedouin town, was one of 1,400 Israelis murdered in the massacre, which included the beheading and killing of children and infants.

He was murdered after failing to hide from terrorists who massacred over 240 partygoers at a music festival in Re’im.

