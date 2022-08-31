YahooFinance

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock is getting smoked early Wednesday as investors get more clarity on the mess facing the struggling retailer. On Wednesday morning, in an SEC filing and a press release ahead of an investor presentation, the company outlined plans to issue more stock, close 150 stores, and fire 20% of its staff as the retailer looks to stem the bleeding from a collapse in sales. Shares of the retailer were down more than 24% in early trading as of 9:38 AM ET. In a release ahead of its investor presentation, Bed Bath & Beyond said it received commitments for $500 million in additional financing, bringing its current liquidity to roughly $1 billion as the company struggles for survival. The retailer also filed with the SEC to sell up to 12 million additional shares of common stock. Bed Bath & Beyond outlined plans to cut costs by $250 million in its fiscal 2022 and will cut 20% of its corporate and supply chain staff as it leans out the operation.

Read More