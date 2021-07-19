The New York Post:

A Russian circus show went terribly awry after a humongous bear mauled its female trainer twice in front of horrified spectators, as seen in alarming video footage.

The Harlequin Traveling Circus had promised “an unforgettable large-scale performance with a wide variety of animals” to “surprise every city in Russia.”

Instead, audience members were treated to the latest in a long string of wild animal circus acts gone horribly wrong “every month,” the Siberian Times reported.

“Simply speaking, bears are now in mating season,” an event spokesperson told local outlet Mash Siberia of the calamity, which occurred in the Berezovsky region courtesy of a performing company that reportedly “prides itself on the humane training of animals.”

The harrowing 20-second clip starts off with a brown bear following its trainer around a ring on its hind legs while sporting a hat and glittering scarf, one of the many get-ups the circus makes its bears wear during their performances.

More at The New York Post