Florida nurse, 33, found dead after being exposed to coronavirus

A 33-year-old Florida nurse was found dead at home after her husband says she was exposed to the coronavirus without wearing proper protective gear, according to a report. Danielle DiCenso, a traveling nurse, began to experience symptoms of the virus after she worked a shift two weeks ago without a proper face mask at Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, her husband told news station WPLG. “She showed up for work one day and they didn’t have a mask for her,” her husband, David DiCenso, told the outlet. Danielle took a COVID-19 test but her results came back inconclusive and she began self-isolating in her family’s living room, news station WTCJ reported. “It was a rough four or five-day struggle between that,” her husband said. “Her fever spiked, it came on in waves.”

