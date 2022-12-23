At a Ford Lauderdale City Commission Regular Meeting on Tuesday, a woman dressed in a skin-tight shiny latex suit made a proposal for the allocation of $250,000 from a waste management contract to be stipulated for the creation of a Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism (BDSM) dungeon for the “taxpayers and voting citizens” of Broward County, Florida.

“Good evening council peoples, you may call me mistress. I am here standing neutral to the motion approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal. I do however find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million dollars to hide your secrets down the drain. Hiding that condo I know you used to cheat on your spouse with,” the woman who called herself mistress said.

The spokeswoman for the BDSM proposal was joined by two other women, assumedly also dominatrices, who were also dressed in skin-right shiny Tron-esque latex suits.

“So, I propose that you use a quarter of that mill to support Doms and Subs in Broward County, to build a dungeon created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens. In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand,” the dominatrix said.

“I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed,” the woman said in a sultry voice.

“City manager, are there any districts that have a dungeon?” someone in the crowd asked in a follow-up question.

“Not that I know of,” the Fort Lauderdale City Manager replied.

