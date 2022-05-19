BREITBART:

The School District of Philadelphia encouraged its teachers to attend a Trans Wellness Conference in which they explored topics such as “BDSM,” “masturbation sleeves,” “kink,” “banging beyond binaries,” and “trans sex.”

“BDSM” is an overlapping abbreviation meaning some variety of bondage and discipline/domination (BD), dominance and submission (DS), and sadism and masochism or sadomasochism (SM).

The school district’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion invited teachers to the conference, saying it was an opportunity to “learn more about the issues facing the trans community,” Christopher Rufo wrote in the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal. The conference was organized by LGBTQ activism organization the Mazzoni Center in the summer of 2021.

In video obtained by Rufo, the conference appears to explore the sexual fetishes of children in offerings such as “The Adolescent Pathway: Preparing Young People for Gender-Affirming Care,” “Bigger Dick Energy: Life After Masculinizing [Gender Reassignment Surgery],” “Prosthetics for Sex,” “The Ins and Outs of Masturbation Sleeves,” and “Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries.”

READ MORE