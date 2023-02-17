Jerusalem Post

A BDS-affiliated organization tweeted that “the Palestinian Academy for Science & Technology calls on EMBO to relocate workshops from Israel, including the one at the site of the Tantura massacre.”

In a tweet shared on Twitter, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) claimed that they are displaying a photo where the so-called “Tantura Massacre” took place in 1948, but a Holocaust expert proved it was actually a Nazi concentration camp in Germany. The photo showed tens or possibly hundreds of corpses in a black and white photo, before being buried in a mass grave. PACBI, a BDS-affiliated organization, tweeted that “the Palestinian Academy for Science & Technology calls on EMBO to relocate workshops from apartheid Israel, including the one at the site of the Tantura massacre.” In the shared photo, it is claimed that a mass grave is underneath the parking lot next to the beach. EMBO is an organization of more than 1,900 researchers “that promotes excellence in the life sciences in Europe and beyond,” according to the organization’s website. “EMBO has a moral obligation to end its complicity in whitewashing Israel’s crimes,” the PACBI tweet said. Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli responded on Twitter to the matter “the racist BDS movement breaks a Guinness record, uses a picture from the German concentration camp of Nordhausen to lie about a fictional massacre during Israel’s War of Independence. Holocaust distortion, appropriation and denial, further victimizing Jewish people. Pure evil.”

