Horrific thread of BBC obtained Videos from #Iran shows bagged bodies in Qom from moment of death till burial.



If these are confirmed to be from Corona as videos claim, death toll is higher than Gov. claims (77): pic.twitter.com/vxmTren3Lt — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 3, 2020

More shocking leaked footage published by the BBC shows bodies piling up at a local morgue in Qom, said to be victims of the country’s spiraling coronavirus outbreak. Located 140km to the south of Tehran, Qom is believed ground zero for Iran’s epidemic, and crucially is a popular place of Shia religious pilgrimage. Mideast-based correspondent Joyce Karam comments of the newly published video: “If these are confirmed to be from Corona as videos claim, death toll is higher than the government claims (officially at 77).”

