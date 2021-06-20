Dailymail.com

BBC is advertising a one-year trainee production management role in Glasgow

The position is ‘only open to black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates’

Positive discrimination is illegal but ‘positive action’ is allowed for trainee roles

The BBC has sparked a discrimination row after only allowing people from ethnic minorities to apply for a trainee position. The broadcaster is advertising a one-year, £17,810 trainee production management assistant role with its Science Unit in Glasgow, but the position is ‘only open to black, Asian and ethnically diverse candidates’. Positive discrimination is unlawful under the Equality Act 2010, but ‘positive action’ is allowed for trainee and internship roles in areas where there is under-representation. The advert was posted online by Creative Access, a company that aims to boost the number of ethnic minorities working in the creative, media and arts industries. Whoever gets the post will have the chance to work on popular BBC shows including Springwatch, The One Show and The Truth About series. The advert by Creative Access says: ‘The successful candidate will be someone with a desire to build a career in the TV industry and a demonstrable interest in BBC Studios.’ A trainee researcher position with the Corporation’s Bristol-based Natural History Unit was also recently advertised as being open only to candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds. Last night, the BBC would not disclose how many training roles were similarly advertised, but a spokesman said: ‘The BBC is a welcoming, inclusive organisation committed to representing and reflecting our audiences. We support a scheme organised by Creative Access, an independent organisation dedicated to increasing diversity in the creative industries, which provides development roles, fully in line with the Equality Act.’

