The BBC has come under fire after reports emerged alleging that a “well-known” presenter remained on air despite being accused of paying a teenager over £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures, leading some to question if the BBC bosses attempted to cover up another child sex scandal at the broadcaster.

A report from The Sun, Britain’s most circulated newspaper, has claimed that a 17-year-old was propositioned by a prominent BBC presenter — whose name is so far being withheld from the public — to send sexually charged photographs in exchange for money that was later used to fund a crack cocaine drug addiction, prompting the family to file a complaint with the broadcaster.

The alleged victim, who is now 20 years of age, transformed from a “happy-go-lucky youngster to a ghost-like crack addict” over the past three years, according to the mother.

Referring to the BBC star, the mother said: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life. Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

“There were huge sums, hundreds, or thousands of pounds at a time. One time he had sent £5,000 in one lump. The money had been in exchange for sexually explicit photographs of my child,” she added.

