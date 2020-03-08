NBC 2 – Port Charlotte FL:

The main entrance of the facility, located at 2500 Harbor Blvd., is ‘closed as a precaution’, according to staff.

A blue couch is blocking the main entrance of Bayfront Health hospital in Port Charlotte. People are being directed to go through the ER to get inside.

All patients and visitors are being asked to fill out forms about the coronavirus, according to staff.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed Saturday there is one presumptive positive COVID-19 in Charlotte County. She is a woman in her 50s who may have traveled on a Nile River cruise in Egypt, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

Bayfront Health Port Charlotte staff have not confirmed if the patient is at their facility.

The main entrance of Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte is also closed. A sign on the door directs people to go to “designated locations” on a map taped to the door.

Read more at NBC-2 Port Charlotte FL