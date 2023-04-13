The tech executive who has been arrested for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee can be named as 38-year-old Berkeley graduate, Nima Momeni.

Momeni was arrested today at his home in Emeryville, around nine miles from where Lee was stabbed to death on April 4. He is the owner of Expand IT, a tech business in the Bay Area, and describes himself online as a start-up entrepreneur.

Lee was stabbed in the street last week while visiting the city from Miami, where he lived.

It is unclear if Momeni attended the same tech conference Lee was in town for, but the pair were seen in Momeni’s car together at around 2.30am, moments before the stabbing.

They had some kind of confrontation that led to the attack, according to police sources.

