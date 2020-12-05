Daily Mail:

The Bay Area was seen as the least concerning area out of five cited by Gavin Newsom on Thursday

Newsom said that four areas would likely be in lockdown in a few days, but the Bay Area would wait

Newsom predicted that restrictions would not be necessary for the Bay Area until the middle of December

On Friday health experts overruled him and took matters into their own hands, imposing their own lockdown

Their order comes into effect at 10pm on Sunday and will last until January 4

The number of hospitalizations in California reached 9,948 on Friday – up 246 from the prior day total

Newsom acted Thursday after state broke its record for daily cases on Wednesday with more than 20,000

‘The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,’ Newsom said

Six San Francisco Bay Area regions issued a new stay-at-home order on Friday as the number of virus cases surge and hospitals fill.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, said on Thursday that the area was exempt from his regional lockdown.

But the local health officials overrode him and decided to pre-emptively enforce a lockdown, to stem what they see as a tsunami of new cases coming their way.

‘We cannot wait until after we have driven off the cliff to pull the emergency [brake],’ said Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody.

The changes will take effect for most of the area at 10pm on Sunday and last through January 4.

The counties have not yet reached Newsom’s threshold, announced a day earlier requiring such an order when 85 per cent of ICU beds at regional hospitals are full, but officials said the hospital system will be overwhelmed before the end of December when Newsom’s order would apply.

‘We don’t think we can wait for the state’s new restrictions to go into effect later this month. This is an emergency,’ said Contra Costa Health Officer Chris Farnitano.

