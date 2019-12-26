MERCURY NEWS:

Everyone, please say hello to the 26,730 residents the Bay Area has added in just 12 months.

But if you think that means the region is becoming even more overcrowded, think again: The Bay Area’s population growth is the lowest it’s been in 15 years and is on a downward path, mirroring a California-wide trend.

That’s according to data released this month by the state Department of Finance, which found California grew just 0.35 percent between July 2018 and July 2019. That’s the lowest rate since 1900. The five-county Bay Area’s population grew 0.42 percent, the lowest since 2005 when population growth was flat.

The declining growth is driven in large part by an exodus from the region, with 3,106 more people leaving the Bay Area than moving here. The net growth of new residents has come largely from babies born here and they don’t take up a lot of space — yet.

Eddie Hunsinger, a demographer with the Department of Finance, also pointed to increasing death rates from an aging population and a declining birth rate as causes for the slow population growth. Although more Bay Area residents are moving out than moving in, he says the region and state continue to attract new arrivals.

“There’re still hundreds of thousands of people moving to California each year,” he said.

In the Bay Area, 39,200 more people moved here from other countries since July 2018 than left to live abroad. But that number was offset by the net migration of 42,300 people here who moved elsewhere in the country to states like Texas or Idaho.