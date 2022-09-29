A California university is refusing to release a cache of grisly photos of monkeys reportedly injured during experiments testing Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant technology, in spite of a lawsuit aiming to force the school’s hand.

In a press release, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) advocacy group said that it had learned that the University of California, Davis is in possession of 371 photos of the experimented-upon monkeys that were subjected to Neuralink tests, which took place at the school’s veterinary lab facilities.

Earlier this year, Neuralink admitted that a fifth of the 23 rhesus macaques monkeys it used to test its brain-hacking implants had been euthanized after developing infections and malfunctions. Bolstering PCRM’s credibility, that admission came in the wake of its a complaint it filed against Neuralink.

Now, PCRM says it learned that UC Davis is in possession of the hundreds of photos depicting, among other things, “necropsies of animals killed” in the experiments after filing a lawsuit against the school in February over its shielding of the photos, which the university argues are “proprietary.”

“UC Davis thinks the public is too stupid to know what they’re looking at,” Physicians Committee research director Ryan Merkley said in the press release. “But it’s clear the university is simply trying to hide from taxpayers the fact that it partnered with Elon Musk to conduct experiments in which animals suffered and died.”

