Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) beat billionaire real estate tycoon Rick Caruso in Los Angeles’ mayoral election, staving off a surprisingly competitive challenge from a tough-on-crime former Republican whose infusion of millions to his campaign nearly swung the race.

The Associated Press called the race for Bass on Wednesday, just over a week after the election, with roughly 75% of total votes counted.

Bass will be the first woman to serve as Los Angeles mayor, and will replace outgoing two-term mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat whom President Joe Biden nominated to serve as ambassador to India.

On the campaign trail, Bass latched onto Caruso for only registering as a Democrat in January and supported progressive public safety measures, though also she resisted calls to cut the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget and advocated for moving more officers from desk jobs to patrol.

A long-time Republican, Caruso ran on a platform largely focused on reducing crime and homelessness, vowing to drastically expand the city’s police force and declare a state of emergency to address homelessness.

