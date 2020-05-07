NEWSMAX

Radio talk show legend Barry Farber, who died Wednesday at age 90, is being remembered by his friends and colleagues as a brilliant and beloved talent – a man who, first and foremost, saw himself as a freedom fighter. In interviews with Newsmax, friends recalled the radio hall of famer as someone who was one of the originators of conservative talk radio, and paved the way for later broadcasters like Bob Grant and Rush Limbaugh. Farber hailed from a Jewish family in Greensboro, North Carolina, and famously spoke with a southern drawl, became an articulate spokesman for the conservatives ideas promulgated by the likes of Barry Goldwater and William F. Buckley Jr. In the 1970s, Farber became a critic of Soviet expansionism, along with Détente critics like New York writer Lev Navrozov. He told his radio audiences his fear of communism was rooted in his military service during the Korea War and later as a journalist. In 1956, while serving a correspondent in Europe, he covered the Hungarian revolt against Soviet occupation.

