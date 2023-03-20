Barricades arrived outside the Manhattan Criminal Court Monday morning as New York City braces for potential charges against former President Trump, who warned over the weekend that he could be arrested as soon as Tuesday in relation to a hush-money probe.

Happening NOW—NYPD is setting up barricades outside Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of Trump arrest. pic.twitter.com/Lbk7yVmM89 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 20, 2023

Workers were seen unloading steel barricades from a New York Police Department truck, stacking them outside the courthouse and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices in lower Manhattan.

The latest in politics and policy. Direct to your inbox. Sign up for the Defense and National Security newsletter

NBC New York reported over the weekend that local, state and federal law enforcement were readying for a possible indictment for the former president, considering security around the Manhattan Criminal Court in the event that Trump is charged.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he anticipated an arrest on Tuesday in connection with the alleged hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, urging his supporters to protest.

“Protest, take our nation back!” Trump said.

His call has sparked concerns about how his supporters could respond. When the former president lost his 2020 reelection bid, his calls to his base to fight back culminated in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A number of lawmakers have weighed in on the call for protest in recent days. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) and Gary Cohn, Trump’s onetime economic adviser, stressed their desire for peace. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said “there’s no reason” to protest a potential Trump arrest at all.

READ MORE