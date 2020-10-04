The Hill:

Barr tested negative for the virus Friday and Saturday and will continue to monitor himself, his spokesperson told the newspaper.

Attorney General William Barr said Saturday he would not self-quarantine despite his potential sustained exposure to COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

The news comes less than two days after President Trump announced that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, tested positive for coronavirus.

Concern was raised about the attorney general’s COVID-19 status after Barr attended the White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett last Saturday.

Several attendees who attended the event later tested positive for the coronavirus, including the president, the first lady, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), White House aide Hope Hicks and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Pictures captured at the event showed Barr talking in close proximity without a mask on to Conway and others.

The Hill reached out to the Justice Department for confirmation and comment.

Attendees from the event have said guests were allowed to socialize without masks if they tested negative for the virus and did not show signs of fever.

Read more at The Hill