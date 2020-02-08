The Washington Examiner:

Attorney General William Barr sent a memo to the FBI ordering the organization to clear any investigations into 2020 candidates with him.

Barr, 69, on Wednesday, issued restrictions requiring the agency to get his direct approval before launching an investigation into candidates to avoid the debacle that took place in 2016, according to the New York Times.

In 2016, the FBI was accused of influencing then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign after then-FBI Director James Comey cleared her of criminal wrongdoing in her email scandal but reopened the investigation days before the election.