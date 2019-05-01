AP:

Attorney General William Barr defended his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report on Wednesday amid new revelations that Mueller expressed frustration to Barr about how the attorney general was portraying the investigation’s findings.

Barr’s first appearance on Capitol Hill since releasing a redacted version of the report, presented a dramatic showdown as Democrats confronted him with allegations that he spun the investigation’s findings in President Donald Trump’s favor. Democrats were also likely to accuse him of misleading lawmakers last month when he suggested he was unaware of concerns on the Mueller team about his actions.

Barr noted in his prepared testimony Wednesday that Mueller concluded his investigation without any interference and that neither the attorney general nor any other Justice Department official overruled the special counsel on any action he wanted to take. Barr also defended his decision to step in and clear the president of obstruction of justice after Mueller presented evidence on both sides but didn’t reach a conclusion.