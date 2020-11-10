The Hill:

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Department of Justice to investigate any “substantial allegations” of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Barr wrote that investigations “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”

Barr also said in his memo that “nothing here should be taken as any indication that the Department has concluded that voting irregularities have impacted the outcome of any election,” but added “such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state.”

The memo was first reported by The Associated Press on Monday evening.

President-elect Joe Biden was projected by every major news outlet as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday, but President Trump has indicated he will not concede, alleging without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several key battleground states that Biden won, asking local judges to either invalidate or stop counting mail-in ballots, a record number of which were cast this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

