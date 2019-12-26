NEW YORK POST:

A 14-year-old suspect in the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors is in police custody, a high-ranking NYPD official told The Post on Thursday.

The unidentified teen was nabbed by detectives in The Bronx before 8 a.m., the source said.

It’s unclear if the break in the case was the result of a tip, or if the teen — who was taken to the 26th Precinct in Harlem — had been joined there by a parent or guardian.

Asked if cops planned to charge the teen, the source said only, “They’re proceeding with the investigation.”