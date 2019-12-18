ABC NEWS:

A 13-year-old charged in the killing of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors told detectives he saw one of his companions stab the college student with a red-handled knife, according to police testimony.

The 13-year-old described the attack as a “stabbing, poking motion,” according to police testimony at the teen’s court appearance Tuesday.

Majors was stabbed to death on Dec. 11 in upper Manhattan’s Morningside Park, just off the campus of Columbia University, which sits next to Barnard.

Police testified Tuesday that the 13-year-old and two others intended to rob Majors. The suspects allegedly had their sights set on another victim, a male, but backed out and grabbed Majors from behind and removed a plastic bag from her pocket, police said.

The 13-year-old said he heard Majors call for help and refused to give up any property, according to the testimony.