The CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corp) invited an author who wrote about “detonating” white people, while “the exits are locked and the air vents [are] filled with gas” to be interviewed on their flagship arts program.

The CBC host explained that she was Jewish, but apologized to the author that his experience of the world made him feel this way.

AUDIO: Author Ben Philippe talks to CBC about his book, where he writes about trapping white people in a room, where they would then be blown up and gassed. pic.twitter.com/HdZ5yyzgVM — Roberto Wakerell-Cruz ✝️ (@Robertopedia) April 26, 2021

During this program, an excerpt from his book was read where he considered what his actions would be in a race war.

“When this race war hits its crescendo. I’ll gather you all into a beautifully decorated room under the pretense of unity. I’ll give a speech to civility and all the good times we share; I’ll smile as we raise glasses to your good, white health, while the detonator blinks under the table, knowing the exits are locked and the air vents filled with gas.”

After the host read this passage aloud, she responded by saying: “I mean that’s… I’m a Jewish person, and my grandparents survived the holocaust. I can’t tell you how it felt to read that sentiment, and I wanted to say to you that I’m so sorry that your experience of the world made you feel that way.”

