Axios:
Kellyanne Conway: It “looks like” Biden, Harris will prevail
Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to President Trump, said “it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail” in an interview with The 19th that aired on Friday.
Why it matters: Trump and his inner circle have so far refused to publicly acknowledge President-elect Biden won the election.
What she’s saying: “The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues … and that is his right,” said Conway, who was a fierce Trump defender during her tenure at the White House.
- “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do, ” she added.
- Conway pledged to work with future administrations, saying “they can count on me.”
- She also emphasized the need for a “peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration.”
- Conway left her post in August to focus on her family, but she continues to advise Trump informally, she told The 19th.