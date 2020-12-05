Axios:

Kellyanne Conway: It “looks like” Biden, Harris will prevail

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to President Trump, said “it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail” in an interview with The 19th that aired on Friday.

Why it matters: Trump and his inner circle have so far refused to publicly acknowledge President-elect Biden won the election.

What she’s saying: “The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues … and that is his right,” said Conway, who was a fierce Trump defender during her tenure at the White House.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do, ” she added.

Conway pledged to work with future administrations, saying “they can count on me.”

She also emphasized the need for a “peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration.”

Conway left her post in August to focus on her family, but she continues to advise Trump informally, she told The 19th.

More at Axios