Performer Barbra Streisand shared a cartoon of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi killing President Trump with her high heels. Streisand, 77, shared the image late Friday night with no caption. The cartoon shows Pelosi’s feet in stilettos with an oversized Trump being impaled by her right heel. The image appears to be a zoomed in portion of a cartoon done by Andy Marlette for the Pensacola News Journal earlier this year. His cartoon included the caption, “These is bloody shoes,” which comes from Bodak Yellow, a song by rapper Cardi B.

