Pictured: Left – Perp Deshon Mcadory; Right – Mcadory’s partner Samuel Williams

The New York Post:

An Illinois barber allegedly gunned down a customer who refused to pay for his haircut at the shop — where prices run as low as $15, according to new reports.

The 31-year-old customer, Christian McDougald, started arguing with the barbers at Studio 914 in Maywood, a Chicago suburb, Thursday after trying to skip out on his bill, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Haircuts range from $15 to $25 at the shop, according to its Facebook page.

As the dispute moved outside, everyone left, except for McDougald and shop owner Deshon Mcadory, the Sun-Times reported, citing Cook County Assistant State Attorney Kevin Meehan.

When McDougald followed Mcadory to the back door, Mcadory allegedly blasted the customer once in the chest, according to Meehan.

McDougald was rushed to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

