Barack Obama told ex, ‘I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,’ letter shows

Former President Barack Obama wrote of his own “androgynous” mind and “mak[ing] love to men daily, but in my imagination,” according to the redacted portion of a now-notorious 1982 letter, obtained by The Post.

The more than 40-year-old letter to an ex-girlfriend recently resurfaced after Obama biographer David Garrow gave a long and winding interview on the one-time commander-in-chief.

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Obama, then 21, wrote to Alex McNear in November 1982.

