Former President Barack Obama campaigned for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Saturday, urging voters to dismiss controversial issues raised by parents of children in public schools.

Parents in Virginia and around the country are furious over a report of a female student who was allegedly raped by a “gender fluid” boy in a in a public school girls’ bathroom in Loudoun County.

They were even more furious after the Loudoun County school system tried to cover up the assault, and prosecute the victims father for speaking out during a school board meeting. The 14-year-old was arrested in July and charged with two counts of forcible sodomy.

Obama dismissed the recent controversies as “fake outrage,” and “trumped-up culture wars” although he did not specifically refer to the incident. Parents are also deeply upset by efforts to implement critical race theory into the public school curriculum.

