Daily Mail:

Officials confirm Obama plans to live at the secretive building project on Hawaiian island of Oahu

His close friend and confidant Marty Nesbitt purchased property for $8.7 million in 2015

Famous mansion from Magnum PI TV series was torn down to build the new compound

New report reveals planning loophole used to preserve century-old seawall on beachfront

Experts say such seawalls contribute to beach erosion and can damage the coastal environment

The beachfront compound in Hawaii where former President Barack Obama reportedly plans to someday retire used a planning loophole to retain a seawall that is likely causing beach erosion, according to a new report.

State officials and community members confirmed to ProPublica that Obama plans to reside in the compound on Oahu, which was purchased for $8.7 million by his close friend Marty Nesbitt in 2015.

After tearing down the site’s mansion made famous as the house from Magnum PI, developers are building three homes, two pools and a security perimeter on the three-acre beachfront parcel, permits show.

However, the century-old seawall on the property is set to remain, despite state policies designed to preserve Hawaii’s natural coastlines and environmental experts who say such structures cause coastal damage and beach erosion.

Construction is seen underway on the property in the Waimanalo community. Officials and locals say Obama plans to move to the compound when it is complete.

