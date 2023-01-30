U.S. banks dusted off their recession-ready playbooks at the end of 2022.

Regional lenders and banks with big credit-card businesses continued to profit from borrowers who ran up credit balances at higher interest rates in the fourth quarter. But many tightened their lending standards and set aside more money to cover potential loan losses, signs that they don’t expect the good times to last.

set aside roughly $1 billion to cover potential loan losses in the fourth quarter, a 33% increase from the previous quarter. American Express Co. AXP 1.72%increase; green up pointing triangle

increased its reserves by more than 25%, setting aside nearly half a billion dollars. Both had drawn down those rainy-day funds a year earlier.

“We have, of course, a very vigilant eye on the economic environment that we’re moving into,” Capital One Chief Executive Richard Fairbank said on a call with analysts this past week.

Consumers have been a bright spot in the economy. They continue to spend at a solid clip in the face of higher inflation, though they cut back during the holidays and added to their savings. And unemployment remains at its lowest level in decades.

But there are signs that some households are coming under pressure. Borrowers have put more purchases on credit cards, but they chipped away at balances at a slower rate. Delinquency rates on credit cards and consumer loans in the fourth quarter approached or hit levels they were at before the pandemic, when stimulus and lower spending on services allowed consumers to bulk up their savings and pay down debt.

