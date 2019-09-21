MADISON RECORD:

Public pensions are already eating away Illinois government services, increasing by more than 500% during the past 20 years as spending on core services including child protection, state police and college money for poor students has dropped by nearly one-third since 2000.

At the same time the clock is running out on the state’s public pension funds, with the first potential insolvency looming as soon as 2039, according to an analysis commissioned by the Illinois Policy Institute.

Pension contributions accounted for less than 4% of Illinois’ general funds budget from 1990 through 1997. For fiscal year 2020, pension contributions and related costs will consume 25.5% of all general revenues at $10.2 billion.

