The actions of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s law professor parents are under heavy scrutiny this week following the former billionaire’s arrest on an array of federal charges.

Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford University, raised eyebrows on Tuesday with their behavior at their son’s extradition hearing in the Bahamas.

About 1,000 miles away on Capitol Hill, new FTX CEO John Ray revealed during bombshell testimony that he was “investigating” the parents’ role in FTX’s downfall.

Bankman, who received payments from FTX and was heavily involved in the doomed platform’s operations, was seen sporadically plugging his ears during the hearing “as if to drown out the sound of the proceedings,” CoinDesk reported.

Fried appeared disdainful of the court’s characterization of Bankman-Fried as a “fugitive” and “audibly laughed several times,” according to the report.