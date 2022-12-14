For many inmates living in maximum security at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, preparing for bed means mopping up sludgy puddles of faeces and urine, dusting off aged cardboard mats and lying down to sleep in a small, torrid prison cell, cramped among five or six other men.

In the cells, which were built to hold no more than three inmates, prisoners can be seen tossing and turning in the smouldering heat, their arms draped over a neighbour’s knee or waist, and with men sitting or reclining with someone’s feet at their head.

When The Nassau Guardian visited the prison for a guided tour last week, rodents could be seen sneaking around the shadows of the windowless cells.

“Dogs don’t deserve to live in the state that maximum security is in,” one prison officer told The Nassau Guardian on the condition of anonymity.

“There’s no ventilation. Boy, you don’t even know. Did you know that rats run up and down all day, every day? It’s not fit for humanity.”

The rats, the officer said, appear to feel more at home than the inmates.

Most of the 887 inmates in the Maximum Security Correctional Center spend roughly 23 hours of the day in their cells.

“They spend basically all day in the cells,” the officer said.

“They come out for about half an hour in the mornings.

“We let different blocks exercise, each block gets half an hour to exercise and shower but some people choose to stay in their cell because they don’t want to come out and exercise because they’re trying to avoid problems, which means they can’t shower.

“They have access to the shower during that time but the inmates stay in their cells for the rest of the time.”

Being escorted through much of the prison, The Guardian witnessed looks of isolation and despair in the eyes of inmates.

Commissioner of Correctional Services Charles Murphy and his executive team chaperoned the journey through the crevices of one of the most guarded facilities in The Bahamas.

While Murphy stressed that change is coming to the maximum security unit, it was apparent that such change is slow to come.

The Guardian’s team was instructed to walk close to the stained walls, ensuring a safe distance was kept between media and the inmates as the tour progressed through a stifling corridor lined with 10 industrial fans – five bolted to the ceiling and five positioned between each cell – all blowing hot air.

READ MORE