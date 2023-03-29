Silicon Valley Bank’s failure was a “textbook case of mismanagement” that shows that banks with more than $100 billion in assets may need tougher oversight, and the government will review the federal insurance program that protects deposits, regulators told a Senate committee looking into the crisis.

But lawmakers squabbled Tuesday over the causes of the meltdowns at SVB and Signature Bank. In a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, Republicans disputed the idea that tougher rules for midsize banks would have kept the institutions from failing and raised concerns that regulators’ decisions to insure all deposits at those two banks could set a dangerous precedent. Democrats, meanwhile, insisted that the recent meltdown leaves little ambiguity on the need for revamped rules.

Top officials from the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said they would support strengthening banking regulations, including for firms with assets over $100 billion. Silicon Valley Bank had $211 billion in assets at the end of last year.

Gruenberg; Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision; and Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at Treasury, will testify again Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee. But their testimony in the Senate left plenty of unanswered questions, in part because the Fed and FDIC are still investigating how SVB’s demise ricocheted through the financial system. Lawmakers have also called on SVB’s and Signature’s executives to testify, so far with no response.

READ MORE