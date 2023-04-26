Many citizens of China couldn’t own large properties in Texas under a bill the state Senate gave its initial approval to Tuesday.

The bill has been decried as racist and faced widespread condemnation from Asian American Texans, as well as residents from Iran, Russia and countries also targeted in the ban. Senators approved the proposal from Brenham Republican Lois Kolkhorst on party lines.

It would prohibit citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying large swaths of land in Texas with some exceptions, using a threat assessment report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as the basis for the ban.

Several Chinese Americans in North Texas who voiced opposition to the bill said they intend to continue fighting against legislation.

“This is discrimination against Chinese Americans,” said Jian Xie, a member of multiple North Texas organizations with ties to the Asian and Chinese American communities, including the Asian Culture And Education Society USA. “We’re going to continue calling members of the House of Representatives to express our concerns because this is unconstitutional.”

The bill needs one more vote in the Senate before it heads to the House for consideration. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.

READ MORE