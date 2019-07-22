NEW YORK POST:

You’re not in Louisiana anymore.

A new deputy police commissioner in Baltimore got a firsthand lesson in the city’s crime problems — getting robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife, according to reports.

Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy had only started with the force in April after being brought in from New Orleans to help lead sweeping reforms, according to the Baltimore Sun.

He was robbed at 9 p.m. Friday by four men in a white SUV near Patterson Park, according to the Sun.

Two of the men, said to be about 18, jumped out and approached Murphy and his wife, showing a gun during the hold-up, police said in a release.

They fled with multiple cell phones, the officer’s wallet and his wife’s purse as well as some cash, the reports state. No one was injured, police say.